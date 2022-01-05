Teresa and Joe Giudice’s 4 Daughters Have Changed So Much Over the Years: See Photos!

Growing up on reality TV! Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, have all appeared on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey.

When the series premiered in March 2008, Teresa and Joe, who were married from 1999 to 2019, were parents to Gia, Gabriella and Milania. The now-exes later welcomed Audriana in September 2009.

Despite Teresa and Joe’s split, the girls are close with both of their parents. Whereas Teresa remains in New Jersey, where her younger daughters live and Gia attends Rutger’s University, Joe’s living situation has changed a number of times in the last few years.

In October 2018, he was ordered to be deported to his native Italy after spending three years in prison for fraud. His third appeal to reenter the United States was denied in 2020 and he has since relocated to The Bahamas.

As a result, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana had themselves a very tropical holiday celebration in 2021! “There’s a resort right here, actually, you know, a neighborhood community, let’s just say. And … I have two pools, we’ve got a beach, we [have] restaurants, bars everywhere,” Joe exclusively dished to In Touch before his daughters arrived.

Even when the Giudice sisters can’t be with their dad, Joe revealed that he makes it a point to talk to them “as much as possible” via telephone or text messages. “I mean … they’re busy, you know, sports school, you know, college.”

While Joe is single, Teresa has moved on with fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Even so, the former flames are able to successfully coparent! “We do the best we can,” Joe told In Touch during an April 2021 interview.

“I talk to her. It’s not like we call each other every day, but I mean, whatever we need to call each other for, we call each other … I grew up with her, you know what I mean?” he assured. “She’s the mother of my kids.”

