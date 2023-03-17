Under the knife? Melissa Gorga claimed that her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, had her forehead lengthened. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the alleged procedure, Teresa’s history with plastic surgery and more.

Did Teresa Giudice Have Her Forehead Lengthened?

Melissa said that “everybody gets a little tune-up” after they see themselves on TV for the first time during a March episode of Bravo’s RHONJ: After Show.

“Teresa did her forehead. She went back a little further [with her hairline]. Everybody does something,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star alleged.

The women were in full support of the decision as Rachel Fuda chimed in, “I need to go a little forward. I got a little bit big of a forehead.”

Despite Melissa’s claims, Teresa has not publicly spoken about having her forehead lengthened.

A rep for Teresa did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Has Teresa Giudice Had Plastic Surgery?

While it’s unknown if Teresa had her forehead lengthened, she has been open about undergoing other plastic surgery procedures in the past.

“I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it,” the TV personality revealed while acting as the keynote speaker at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo in November 2019.

Teresa explained that Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, a New York City doctor known as “The Rhinoplasty Specialist,” performed the surgery. “So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it — and I used Dr. Tobias in Englewood, [New Jersey]. He was amazing,” she said.

“After I got it done, I didn’t feel pain whatsoever,” the mother of four noted.

A rhinoplasty isn’t the only pedicure Teresa’s had done. During a November 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she told Andy Cohen that she swapped out her breast implants five weeks before the taping.

“I changed out my implants,” Teresa revealed, explaining that “they look fuller” despite being the same size.

Teresa also opened up about her experiences with breast augmentations in January 2020.

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done,” she wrote via Instagram, noting that she “could not be happier with the results.”

The reality star continued, “I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self. I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day. If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better.”