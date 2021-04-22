Exclusive Joe Giudice Says He and Teresa ‘Do the Best We Can’ With Coparenting After Divorce

A shared goal. Joe Giudice and ex-wife Teresa Giudice “do the best we can” when it comes to coparenting their four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star tells In Touch.

After finalizing their divorce in September 2020, Joe, 48, says he and Teresa, 48, have continued to remain amicable and connected for the sake of their girls.

“I talk to her,” the Bahamas resident tells In Touch about how much they chat. “It’s not like we call each other every day, but I mean, whatever we need to call each other for, we call each other … I grew up with her, you know what I mean? She’s the mother of my kids.”

Amid their divorce, Joe had several obstacles he was facing in his personal life that led to where he is now. After completing his 41-month prison sentence for fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, the TV personality was deported to his native country of Italy in October 2019.

A few months later, in April 2020, he lost his final deportation appeal and decided to relocate to the Caribbean at the end of the year. Fortunately, Teresa and the girls have made an effort to see Joe in both Italy and the Bahamas. Their most recent reunion was in March 2021.

“We do the best we can, and that’s all we gotta do,” Joe says about how he and Teresa raise their daughters from a distance. “Yeah. You can only do the best you can.”

Teresa is now in a new relationship with boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas and Joe is dating lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi. After meeting Teresa’s new flame in the Bahamas, Joe says he was glad to see Luis keeping a smile on her face.

“It was fine,” he says of their time spent together. “I mean, he seems like a decent guy. I don’t really know, but I may not seem like a decent guy. She’s happy with him so far.”

“I guess he just wanted to introduce himself, you know, being that they’re probably going to be moving in,” Joe adds. “I guess the kids are going to be living there with them as well. So … it was understandable and nice.”