A good distraction? Just one day after In Touch confirmed The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice split, the businessman uploaded a video of himself working on his fitness via Instagram. “Big Back,” the 47-year-old captioned the clip of him using a machine to buff up his arms.

Of course, people couldn’t help but comment on his appearance since he has stayed in shape after he was released from ICE custody in October. One person wrote, “You are looking great!” while another echoed, “Get it, Joe!!” Some of Joe’s followers also wanted to share their thoughts on his current marital status. “Stay positive. I do admire your strength and positivity,” someone shared. A second person said, “Stay strong, Joe! Always wishing the best for you and your family!!”

For her part, Teresa, 47, posted a video of herself running on a treadmill the same day. Prior to their breakup, the brunette beauty — who shares Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 with Joe — also uploaded a video of herself at Body Worx Hardcore gym in Paterson, New Jersey. In the clip, the reality starlet is wearing a red sports bra with matching pants and shoes as she engaged her core in various exercises.

Even though the duo hadn’t been living together in the past few years — Joe completed a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March while Teresa completed 11 months of a 15-month sentencing in federal prison — due to their trouble with the law, it seems like they just grew apart. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming,” a source told In Touch. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

However, it seems like their four daughters will be OK with the big life change. “Teresa and Joe explained that they would always be their parents, and respect each other, but it was time for them to go their separate ways,” a second source told In Touch exclusively. “The girls got it, all four of them understood the situation.”

After Teresa and her kids went to Italy to visit Joe in the fall, she told In Touch she “was happy [Joe] was free.” Ultimately, some things aren’t meant to be. “The girls will be fine. Joe and Teresa too. It’s been a good long run, it’s very bittersweet, but it was inevitable,” the insider added.

