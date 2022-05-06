Everything Ray J Has Said About His Sex Tape With Kim Kardashian: ‘It’s Always Been a Deal’

Speaking his truth. Over a decade after its initial release, Kim Kardashian’s sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J has been a hot topic. During an episode of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul claimed that unseen footage was being set to leak.

The infamous sex tape leaked in 2007 before Kardashian became a household name. During the first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the SKIMS founder was frantically trying to detach herself from the tape that was meant to stay private between the former couple.

During the premiere of the hit Hulu show, Kardashian claimed that there was remaining footage of the sex tape and was seen on the phone with lawyers to stop any possible distribution of the tape.

“It’s like over my dead body is this s–t going to happen again,” she said to ex-husband Kanye West over the phone while hysterically crying.

Later in the series, West flew to New York City the day that Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live to hand deliver the remaining footage. As seen in the show, the KKW Beauty founder opened a suitcase that was filled with a desktop computer and a hard drive that contained all the footage of the sex tape.

West met up with the “One Wish” singer at LAX to retrieve the home video, however, Ray J denied that there was explicit footage on the desktop during the exchange.

“It was everything I felt could have been looked at negatively,” the Love & Hip-Hop star told Daily Mail on Thursday, May 5. “It was text messages with me and Kim over the years, it was a lot of different pictures we sent to each other over the years after the sex tape.”

Kardashian’s lawyer also confirmed that there was “nothing sexual” from the footage she obtained. The videos were non-explicit content from the former couple’s trip to Mexico.

Moreover, Ray J claimed that he never leaked the initial 2007 adult video of the former couple, alleging that Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were in on the sex tape’s release. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life,” he revealed.

“It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Reps for Kardashian and Jenner did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

