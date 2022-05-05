All the Celebs Who Have Slammed the Kardashians Over the Years: From Lili Reinhart to Jonah Hill

Haters gonna hate. The Kardashians have been met with plenty of backlash over the years.

Since being introduced to the general public in 2007 when Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted on E!, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner have been the recipients of both positive and negative comments.

While they won over the hearts of many viewers, the family members were also criticized for having “no talent” in light of their success. A number of A-listers have been critical about how the family has achieved fame, while the reality stars have also been accused of setting bad examples for their fans.

The Kardashians are well aware of their haters and have addressed the criticism in the past. In February 2018, Kim took to her Instagram Story to share a video of sticky notes that had names of her famous critics written on them. “I decided for this Valentine’s Day that everyone deserves a valentine,” she said at the time. ”I am going to send them to my lovers, my haters, to everyone that I think of, because it’s Valentine’s Day after all.”

The sticky notes featured names of both Kim’s friends and enemies. Her sisters and mom were on the list, as well as enemies Taylor Swift, Chloë Grace Moretz and more.

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian family member to stand up to her haters. Khloé has been known to clap back at her critics on social media. The mother of one regularly speaks to trolls on Twitter, while she also regularly shares cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories that send clear messages that she won’t let her haters ruin her mood.

While some of the Kardashians’ critics have kept their feelings to themselves, others have been more outspoken with their thoughts on the famous family. Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart recently targeted Kim in a heated Instagram Story post about body image, while Jonah Hill has criticized the family’s road to fame.

Keep reading to see which celebs have openly criticized the Kardashians over the years.