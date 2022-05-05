Making enemies. Kim Kardashian revealed her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West wasn’t happy with the way she spoke about him during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The reality star shared that the rapper was so upset, he stormed out of the room.

“He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven’t talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word ‘divorced’ — so he wished I said the word filed for divorce,” Kim, 41, told Khloé Kardashian during the Thursday, May 5, episode of The Kardashians.

“And he was upset that I also said he was ‘a rapper,’” the Skims founder added. “He said, ‘I am so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.’”

Kim went on to explain that she didn’t intend to hurt anyone with the jokes made in the monologue. “I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to hurt anyone but also that is what this monologue was for. It was to make a joke,” she said. “I made fun of myself, my mom and of everything that is personal to me. It is all fun and games and apparently, it wasn’t to him.”

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Additionally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum argued that she stood by Kanye numerous times despite being put in uncomfortable situations over the course of their relationship. “I have sat there through so many speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me. But that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out,” she said. “He is so used to getting exactly what he wants — I have never seen anything like it. Good for him but it is not going to happen here.”

The Hulu star and “Gold Digger” hitmaker got married in May 2014. They share four children, daughter North West, son Saint West, daughter Chicago West and son Psalm West.

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from the musician following public speculation that their relationship was on the rocks. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” a source told In Touch a month earlier. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

While they initially remained amicable amid the split, Kim and Kanye’s relationship took a turn for the worse following her SNL stint. Kanye took to social media to issue various claims about his life with Kim and the kids. The drama escalated when the KKW Beauty mogul went public with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye has since attacked Pete online and in song. However, the comedian, 28, has stayed “incredibly loyal” to Kim along the way.