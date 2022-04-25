Not a good look! Fans are not happy with Kris Jenner after she appeared to yell at her driver during the second episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, April 21.

While in the car with daughter Khloé Kardashian during a New York City trip, the momager, 66, suddenly asks to be alone. “Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes?” Kris asked the driver at first. After Khloé, 37, pointed out that the car’s trunk was still open, Kris proceeded to yell, “Close the trunk!”

The Good American founder started to scold her mom’s tone before asking, “Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much.”

Khloé proceeded to look at her mom and said, “It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

Once the episode aired, fans took to Twitter and called out Kris for her treatment of the driver.

“Just watched the new episode of #TheKardashians,” one social media user wrote. “Kris Jenner yelling at the car driver to close the trunk, very rudely … her privilege just jumped out 😳😬🤢 that behavior is so yucky, to talk to someone like they’re beneath you … so cringe!”

Courtesy of Hulu

Another person added, “This is embarrassing and I never tweet this stuff but I’m watching The Kardashians and the way @KrisJenner told the driver to get out and rudely yelled for him to close the trunk is just disgusting. Just because you have money doesn’t mean you get to forget how to talk to people.”

A third Twitter user also referred to the scene as “cringey.” They wrote, “Watching Kris Jenner yell at the driver to get out of the car and close the trunk just so they can have a convo is really cringey. Like, you do know that these people are paid to be discrete, right? Like, even if you don’t trust them, show some respect.”

Following Kris’ interaction with the driver, Khloé was worried about why her mom needed this much privacy. “Did somebody f–k up?” she wondered in her confessional. “Somebody’s pregnant. There’s a crisis.”

The duo then received a FaceTime call from Travis Barker who shared his plans to propose to Kourtney Kardashian.

“Like I told your mom, I’ve been madly in love with Kourtney forever,” the musician, 46, shared. “I believe she’s my soulmate. And I would like to propose to her on the day that I first was with her.”

Despite the initial chaos of the call, both Khloé and Kris were brought to tears.

“I am so happy for you guys,” Khloé said through tears. “I’m so happy because Kourt is going to be so happy. I do not cry and I’m crying because I’m happy and that’s, like, really f–king weird for me. … I can’t handle this.”