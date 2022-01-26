Shutting it down! Ray J responded to Kanye West’s claims that he stopped an alleged second sex tape of Kim Kardashian and the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star from leaking.

“This needs to stop. I also have kids,” Ray J, 41, tweeted on Wednesday, January 26, two days after Kanye, 44, made the claims during a tell-all interview on the “Hollywood Unlocked” podcast.

The “Sexy Can I” artist shares two kids — Melody and Epik — with estranged wife Princess Love.

Fans supported the Mississippi native after his plea for people to move on from the situation. “It’s bulls—t, Ray, I agree,” someone commented. “Kanye is on the loose again, unbelievable. I know you’re tired of it,” another tweet read. “Protect your kids at all costs,” a separate user added.

Kanye told his version of events on the podcast, claiming he personally met Ray J to retrieve the alleged second sex tape to keep it from going public.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” the Yeezy founder claimed. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

According to the “Runaway” rapper, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, “cried” when he returned with the alleged tape because she was so relieved.

“You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” Kanye said. “It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

For her part, a spokesperson for Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, denied the existence of another sex tape in a statement to In Touch.

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” the statement read. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists.”

Kim and Ray J’s sex tape was leaked back in 2007, shortly before the KKW Beauty founder skyrocketed to fame on her family’s reality show.

In September 2021, the “One Wish” artist’s former manager Wack 100 also claimed there was an alleged second tape in his possession.

“We can’t put that out there in the world like that. That’s disrespectful,” the record executive said at the time, noting that he would “gift” the video to Ray J or Ye.

At the time, Kim’s lawyer Marty Singer denied that a second video existed.