Peace of mind. R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary took to Twitter to share some wise words with her followers on Monday, February 24. The 22-year-old has been speaking her truth ever since she parted ways with the disgraced R&B singer, 53.

“With pain comes strength … and with strength comes clarity,” the beauty wrote on her Twitter feed. Several of her followers praised the singer for her smart words. “The strength you gain helps you to be compassionate but also mindful,” one fan responded. “Don’t rush your recovery, learn as you free yourself. You will fall but never give up. I’m currently healing, and you are an inspiration to fight,” they continued with a red heart emoji. Another added, “Amen, li’l mama.”

Courtesy of Azriel Clary

While Azriel is slowly starting to share her story, she is also revealing her powerful pipes. She posted an incredible singing video to Instagram on Sunday, February 23, that took our breath away. Although, many wondered why Azriel chose to cover her face while belting her ballad.

“The last video everyone said I was making ‘ugly faces,’” she wrote in response to a fan’s inquiry. “But most singers that make the ugly faces [are] the best singers,” she continued. “Sorry about that. Next time, it won’t be an emoji.”

In the replies, several of Azriel’s fans came to her defense. “Never adjust for other folks. Keep being your authentic self!!” one user wrote. “Pay no attention to those people,” another added. “You have such a gift and you sing from the heart,” they continued with a red heart emoji. “That’s their problem, just keeping being you,” a third echoed with a heart.

As Azriel focuses on staying positive and growing as an artist, she is leaving her relationship with Kelly in the past. The “Ignition” singer has continued to deny all allegations of sexual misconduct. He is currently in prison as he awaits trial for several allegations of sexual assault.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.