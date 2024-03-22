Queen Camilla Not ‘Concerned’ as Royal Drama Rages

Despite all of the ongoing royal drama involving ​Princess Kate Middleton’s absence from the public eye and King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, Queen Camilla is reportedly not bothered by any of it as she films an upcoming documentary for True Royalty TV.

“We are filming with Queen Camilla at the moment. We’re filming with her tomorrow, and she’s just getting on with it. She doesn’t seem to be concerned about things,” editor in chief of True Royalty TV Nick Bullen told Us Weekly in an article published on Thursday, March 21.

Nick added that Camilla, 76, “isn’t giving anything away” and “seems very positive.”

Camilla’s participation in the documentary comes at a time when the internet has been whipped into a frenzy regarding Kate’s absence, but Nick also touched on the latest video released that shows Kate, 42, and husband Prince William enjoying some time at a local farmer’s market. The video was taken two months after she underwent planned abdominal surgery.

“It was her at the farm shop. It is definitely her,” ​he told the publication. “I think they had to come out and be seen in the way that the king was seen leaving Windsor Castle in the Rolls-Royce. He’s been making sure that he’s very visible throughout the whole thing. William and Kate had to appear. Kate had to be seen, and I think the conspiracies were getting so ridiculous.”

Nick also mentioned the kind of response William, 41, likely had to the bizarre conspiracy theories about his wife. He noted that the Prince of Wales is “someone who can get very angry when things don’t go in his direction.”

Samir Hussein / Getty Images

He continued, “I think he will be very, very angry at the conspiracy theories that have been flying around, very angry at the speculation, very angry that the messaging is appearing to get out of control. So, I think he will be incredibly frustrated.”

Nick’s speculation on William’s attitude lined up with what royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed about the royal couple.

“Well, I know from the sources that I’ve spoken to that both William and Kate have been pretty shocked and genuinely surprised by the wild rumors that are circulating on the internet,” Katie told ​Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, March 20. “I think there’s a sense of frustration, possibly even anger, certainly on William’s part.”

Katie also said that wild theories about Kate’s absence that range from “a bad haircut that she’s needed to grow out to cosmetic surgery that’s gone wrong or people speculating that possibly she’s in a coma” has caused William to become “frustrated, upset and pretty angry as well.”