Buckingham Palace announced in January that King Charles III underwent a procedure to correct an enlarged prostate. In February, aides shared grimmer news: The monarch, 75, has “a form of cancer.” But he’s refused to reveal the type or his prognosis even as he’s stepped back from royal duties to seek treatment — stoking fears that his condition is worse than the palace will admit.
2 of 7
Camilla Takes a Break
With Charles mostly out of the picture, Queen Camilla, 76, picked up the slack, appearing at multiple engagements in February. But she took more than a week off in early March. Criticism flared as it meant that none of the four most senior royals — the king and the queen plus the Prince and Princess of Wales — was working in the public eye during that time.
3 of 7
William Bows Out
Is the heir becoming unreliable? Prince William, 41, bailed on doing a reading at a memorial service for late godfather King Constantine of Greece that drew dozens of European royals to Windsor Castle — which is next door to the Prince of Wales’ home — on February 27. Kensington Palace declined to elaborate, saying only that the cancellation was due to “a personal matter.”
4 of 7
Kate Disappears
She’d been MIA since December. But on March 5, Princess Kate, 42 — who underwent mysterious abdominal surgery in January that required months of private recovery — was photographed in a car with her mother. Critics branded it a PR stunt, as ongoing silence from the palace fueled relentless online speculation and conspiracy theories ranging from plastic surgery to marital woes.
5 of 7
Andrew Repents
The king wanted a slimmed-down monarchy. Some courtiers, however, fear it’s now too thin: With Charles, William and Kate unable to attend the Greek king’s memorial in Windsor, disgraced Prince Andrew, 64 — who was forced to step down as a senior royal in 2019 because of his friendship with a pedophile — gleefully led his royal relatives to the church as cameras snapped away.
6 of 7
Fergie Battles Cancer Again
After undergoing a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis last summer, Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson — affectionately known as Fergie — is now facing another cancer battle. In January, Fergie’s rep revealed that doctors discovered a malignant melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer, admitting the news was “distressing” for the 64-year-old royal.
7 of 7
Anne’s Husband Has a Black Eye
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, 69 — the second husband of Princess Anne, 73 — sported a serious shiner at the high-profile service of thanksgiving in London on March 4. At least it wasn’t from a royal rumble (or, worse, from Anne!). A report confirmed the king’s brother-in-law sustained the black eye in a gardening incident involving some fencing. Which begs the question: The royals get their hands dirty?