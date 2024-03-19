Prince William made a sweet remark about how he wished wife Princess Kate Middleton could have been with him during a visit to a Sheffield, England, on Tuesday, March 19.

William, 41, discussed ways to end homelessness with the Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition when the subject of childhood came up. The prince said, “That’s my wife’s area, she needs to be sat here,” and be part of the meeting, while gesturing with open hands.

The future king was referring to Kate’s Early Years project, which studied the impact on the first five years of a child’s life and how it affects their mental and physical well-being. It has been one of her most important undertakings as a royal and one closest to her heart.

William made another reference to Kate on March 14 while decorating cookies at London’s WEST Youth Zone. After a participant complimented the prince on his skills, he responded, “It’s really not impressive work. My wife is the arty one. My children are artier than I am.”

William’s most recent comment about wishing Kate, 42, had been with him came one day after the first video emerged of the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery on January 16.

Kate and William were spotted smiling and laughing as they carried several bags across a parking lot following a visit to a farm shop near their Windsor home on March 16. The future queen wore black leggings, a matching hoodie and her hair was long and flowing. ​

Some users on X didn’t believe it was actually Kate and instead was her professional impersonator and look-alike Heidi Agan.

“There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills,” Heidi, 43, told The Mirror on Tuesday, March 19. “In fact, my own social media has gone crazy, as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time, so I know that is not me. I 100 percent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video.”

Ever since Kate’s abdominal surgery and lengthy recovery period was announced by Kensington Palace on January 17, conspiracy theories have emerged about her whereabouts. The palace noted the princess would be spending 10 to 14 days in the hospital after her surgery, followed by recuperation at home. Her timetable to return to royal duties was sometime “after Easter,” which falls on March 31.

Since Kate did not want the nature of her surgery made public, users on X speculated on what she had done and came up with some wild theories. Several people claimed she was recovering from plastic surgery after getting a Brazilian Butt Lift, while others believed she was in a medically induced coma.

The princess released a photo with her children for U.K Mother’s Day on March 10, but it did little to squash conspiracy rumors when several photo agencies put a “kill notice” on the picture, believing it had been “manipulated” after several articles of clothing appeared to have been edited.

The following day, Kate admitted in a post on X, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”