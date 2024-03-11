Kate Middleton broke her silence with a rare photograph in honor of Mother’s Day nearly two months after undergoing abdominal surgery. Hours later, the photo was pulled leaving fans to wonder what happened.

Kate Middleton’s 1st Public Statement

On March 10, 2024, a photo of Kate and her three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – was shared by Will and Kate’s official Instagram page.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” the photo was captioned. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C,” the caption continued, noting that the image was taken by Prince William in 2024.

Was Kate Middleton’s Photo Photoshopped?

Hours after the royal family shared the rare photo of Kate and her children, multiple news outlets received a “kill notification” to remove the image.

kensingtonroyal/Instagram

“Clients please be advised that the following story has been killed and should no longer be used,” the notification read, per a screenshot shared via X. “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent.”

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with hesitation to believe the image was a current photo.

“Is this photo from today? Can they add a newspaper from today’s date?” one follower questioned. “This tree looks autumn, not spring. I don’t think this photo is current,” another noted.

Other followers pointed out the fact that the Princess of Wales was not wearing her iconic engagement ring in the photo, while other eagle-eyed fans pointed out clues that seemingly point to the image being Photoshopped.

Despite outlets being asked to remove the image, the original post is still live on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts.

Where Is Kate Middleton After Abdominal Surgery?

The internet has been buzzing with rumors as Kate has hardly been seen in the weeks following her medical procedure on January 16, 2024.

She was discharged from the hospital on January 29, 2024, and the palace confirmed that she returned to her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, noting that “she is making good progress.”

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” a statement from the palace read.

Images of Kate riding in the front seat of a car with her mom, Carole Middleton, on March 4, 2024, surfaced online as the pair were driving near Windsor. Kate was seemingly trying to keep a low profile as she was seen wearing sunglasses while sitting in the passenger seat.