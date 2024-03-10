Nearly two months after Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery, the royal released her first statement to fans. She also posted her first official photo since the operation, posing with all three of her children in honor of Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate, 42, wrote on Kensington Palace’s official X account. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

She also confirmed that the sweet family photo was taken by her husband, Prince William. In the picture, Kate has a big smile on her face and is flanked by Prince Louis, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 8, on each side, with Prince George, 10, hugging her from behind. She is dressed casually in jeans and a jacket, with her hair styled and a natural makeup look.

This is the first time that Kate has spoken directly to fans since her procedure on January 16. Her condition has been a mystery to fans, as the royals have kept tight-lipped about the specifics of what’s wrong with the princess.

The palace first confirmed news of Kate’s “planned abdominal surgery” and hospitalization on January 17. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” Kensington Palace’s statement said. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter (March 31).”

The statement also made it clear that Kate was hoping to keep information about her medical condition private to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible.” It was confirmed that the palace would “only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Kate was discharged from the hospital on January 29. In another statement, the palace revealed that the Princess of Wales was “making good progress” and would be returning home to Windsor to continue her recovery.

However, as Kate remained out of the public eye in the following weeks, fans began flooding the internet with conspiracy theories about where she really was. Many fans also questioned why the royals were keeping quiet about Kate’s condition. “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a rep confirmed on February 29. “That guidance stands.”

On March 4, Kate was photographed for the first time since her operation. She was riding in the front seat of a car, which her mom, Carole Middleton, was driving near Windsor. The Mother’s Day photo was the first official image she shared post-hospitalization.