Just days after Princess Kate Middleton admitted to a photo editing fail, her husband, Prince William, praised her artistic skills. The royal was decorating cookies with children at WEST Youth Zone on Thursday, March 14, and mentioned his wife’s creativity.

After a participant complimented William’s cookie decorating, he responded, “It’s really not impressive work. My wife is the arty one. My children are artier than I am.”

The royal family came under fire on Sunday, March 10, after Kate, 42, shared a Mother’s Day message and family photo with fans. The image, which was taken by William, 41, featured the princess smiling with the pair’s three kids. Fans immediately noticed that the image appeared to be Photoshopped and various news and photo agencies issued a “kill notice” to have the picture taken down due to concerns of manipulation.

Kate addressed the situation on Monday, March 11. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote on X. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The controversy comes as the royals remain under scrutiny for their lack of transparency about Kate’s condition following a “planned abdominal surgery” on January 16. Although the palace confirmed that Kate was making “good progress” when she was discharged from the hospital on January 29, no specifics about her condition have been revealed.

“[Kate] hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the family initially said in a statement. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

The family doubled down on this the following month as conspiracy theories about what was really going on with Kate began flooding social media. “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a rep said on February 29.. “That guidance stands.”

Meanwhile, amid all the chatter about the royal family, previous rumors about an affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury have resurfaced. The initial cheating speculation began in 2019 after reports claimed that Kate and Rose, 40, had a falling out.

“You can’t blame [Kate] for being at her wits end with the rumors about Rose and William completely haunting her,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “It’s hurtful, especially because she’s still recovering from major surgery.”