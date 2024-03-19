kate middleton look alike heidi agan on farm shop video

Heidi Agan shut down the conspiracy theories that she was the woman who appeared with Prince William in a video from a farm shop. After fans speculated that the Kate Middleton look-alike was standing in for the Princess of Wales on the March 16 outing, Heidi addressed the speculation.

“There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills,” Heidi, 43, told The Mirror on Tuesday, March 19. “In fact, my own social media has gone crazy, as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time, so I know that is not me. I 100 percent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video.”

Heidi has been impersonating Kate, 42, professionally since 2012. Meanwhile, the royal has been keeping a low profile since having abdominal surgery on January 16 and the footage from the farm shop was the first time she was seen on video this year. Because she was carrying a large shopping bag and walking at a quick pace amid her continued recovery, fans were hesitant to believe that the woman in the video was actually Kate, which is where the Heidi theories came in.

“She is alive and we can be sure about it,” Heidi insisted, referencing conspiracy theories that the palace is hiding that something more dire is going on with the princess. “It has all gone too far now. It started as a joke about ‘Where is Kate?’ but now it has turned into a drama, really. So it needs to stop.”

The first post-surgery photos of Kate were taken on March 4. Photographers snapped images of her in the front seat of a car, which was being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, near Windsor. On March 10, Kate released the first official photo of herself since the operation. In honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K., she posted a picture with her three children.

However, the photo only intensified internet theories that something was up, as fans quickly realized the family portrait was Photoshopped. Kate admitted to “editing” the photo and social media users began speculating that the image wasn’t taken recently.

When Kate and William, 41, were photographed in the back of a Range Rover on March 11, fans wondered if those images had also been altered. However, the photo agency behind the snapshots confirmed that they were “not doctored.”

The royal family has said since January that Kate would be keeping her medical information private to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible.” It was also confirmed that she would not be returning to public duties until after Easter (March 31). Still, the lack of transparency from the palace about Kate’s condition has left fans confused.

A rep for the princess addressed these concerns on February 29. “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the official said. “That guidance stands.”