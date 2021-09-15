Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked picture perfect as they made the cover of Time 100. But some fans are saying they looked a little too perfect, claiming that the couple were the victims of heavy airbrushing.

Meghan, 40, appeared front and center in a white blouse and trousers, with her raven locks cascading down both sides of her chest. Harry, 37, was seen slightly crouched behind her right side, to appear even with her height, while placing his hand on her shoulder.

While the couple were standing outside with sun-drenched trees behind them, the sunshine hit Harry’s right shoulder but nothing else. The pair both looked straight into the camera, and several fans claimed the photo was subjected to heavy airbrushing, especially with Harry’s flawless face and much thicker head of hair.

One person tweeted, “This photo looks photoshopped. Also, the way they are positioned is very revealing: it’s the Meghan show and Harry is just the supporting actor.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Not only does it look like Harry was photoshopped in, this is the most airbrushed photo I have ever seen.”

Pari Dukovic for TIME

Another fan commented, “This is the weirdest photo. They look powerful but I thought it was fake, the editing is really bad.” One Twitter user asked, “Genuine question: are Time 100 trying to embarrass Harry and Meghan?” Someone else tweeted, “Their skin looks too good to be true, it’s so smooth. Also, Harry’s eyes are not that bright, definitely some retouching gone on there.”

While the cover photo had some fans cringing, the article inside from chef and humanitarian José Andrés was nothing but glowing. “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know,” the World Central Kitchen founder wrote, adding, “They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

He continued, “Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young Duke and Duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame,” before adding, “It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent.”

“That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need,” José gushed. The Sussexes announced in December 2020 that they would be teaming up with World Central Kitchen to help build four community centers in crisis-prone areas of the world through their Archewell Foundation.

A rep for the Sussexes did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding fan speculation about the Time 100 cover.