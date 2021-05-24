Royal biographer Angela Levin had a few choice words for Prince Harry following the release of his mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“How dreadful if Harry constantly thinks that he will lose Meghan like he did Diana and blames racism,” Angela tweeted on Monday, May 24. “Plus can’t get rid of M’s threat to commit suicide. His life sounds too much for him and he should back away from being a woke lecturing celebrity.”

The Harry: Conversations with the Prince writer shared her thoughts about the series and slammed the royal after the May 21 release of his Apple+ project. In the series, the Duke of Sussex opened up about how he turned to drugs and drinking following his mother Princess Diana’s death, wife Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts and how he decided to go to therapy.

In a series of candid interviews, Harry, 36, spoke about his mental health issues and his life as an ex-member of the British royal family. He revealed how he felt “ashamed” when Meghan, 39, told him that she struggled with suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with their son, Archie.

“Earlier that evening, Meghan decided to share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life. The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t lost it. She wasn’t crazy,” the Invictus Games founder said.

He continued, “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby.” After the revelation, Harry and Meghan had a quick hug and had to get ready for an event and “pretend as though everything’s OK.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Harry and the former actress announced they would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020 and their departure was finalized that March. They later relocated to Los Angeles with their 2-year-old son. Meghan and Harry are also expecting a second child, a baby girl, later this summer. In March, the couple detailed their shocking experiences in the royal family during a tell-all interview.

In the CBS sit-down, Harry and Meghan spoke about their experiences as working royals and their struggles being in the limelight. She revealed that she didn’t feel “protected” by The Firm and felt “lonelier” as the days went by. “I believed that [I was being protected],” Meghan said. “And think that was, that was really hard to reconcile because it was only, it was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).