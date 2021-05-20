Fans Say Mila Kunis' Head Looks 'Photoshopped' in Photo With Ashton

Fans Say Mila Kunis’ Head Looks ‘Too Photoshopped’ in New Photo With Ashton Kutcher: ‘So Big’

Does Mila Kunis have a “big” head? Fans claim the actress looks “Photoshopped” in a new photo alongside husband Ashton Kutcher.

The That ’70s Show alums posed together for a photo shoot in Architectural Digest‘s June 2021 issue. When the magazine shared an image of their magazine cover via Instagram on Tuesday, May 18, fans flooded the comments section with questions about the 37-year-old Black Swan actress’ head.

“Why is her head so big?” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “Her head looks like it’s on the wrong body.”

A third claimed the image was “way too [Photoshopped].” The commenter added, “Love [these] two, the living room looks gorgeous … Look [at] Mila’s legs and the [awkward] pose … is she leaning [on] his head?”

Neither Mila (who doesn’t have an Instagram account) nor Ashton, 43, have responded to the comments.

In their cover story, the couple discussed what it was like to create and decorate their Los Angeles home. “We wanted a home, not an estate,” the Friends With Benefits actress explained. “Building a house from the ground up is no small thing. This was either going to make us or break us.”

According to the magazine, the duo started working on their home when Mila was pregnant with their first child, a daughter named Wyatt, who was born in October 2014.

The birth of their first child came months after the former costars got engaged in February 2014. They married a little over a year later in July 2015. Mila and Ashton have since welcomed a second child in November 2016, a son named Dimitri.

Prior to their whirlwind romance, the actors rose to fame playing the iconic That ’70s Show couple Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart from 1998 to 2006. While they weren’t romantically involved while filming the series, Ashton and Mila eventually started dating in 2012.

Mila explained how they got together romantically while appearing on the “WTF” podcast in July 2018.

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar: No Strings Attached,” she recalled at the time. “We lived our movies out, where we were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.’ None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings.”

And the rest, they say, is history!