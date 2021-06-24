Savage! The first trailer for Lifetime’s upcoming TV film, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, dropped on Thursday, June 24, and fans took to social media to slam the “cringey” production.

The trailer showed actors Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton playing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respectively, feeling torment as they decide to step back from royal life.

The teaser also gave a glimpse of a reenactment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell CBS tell-all interview.

The film will detail Meghan, 39, and Harry’s journey when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family, their struggles in the spotlight and their move to Montecito, California, in March 2020.

“I see you literally being hounded to death, and I’m powerless to stop it,” TV-Harry tells his wife in the trailer. Meghan’s character added, “I am the person who is strong and gets things right.”

Lifetime previously gave Meghan and Harry, 36, the movie treatment with the 2018’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and 2019’s Becoming Royal. Both films portrayed different periods of the couple’s relationship.

Many fans criticized the movie on Twitter and expressed their sheer disgust. “I have to congratulate Lifetime. You have perfected the overall CRINGEY tone of the Sussexes’ themselves FLAWLESSLY !! The ridiculous script, over-dramatic emoting voices, awkward & fake facial expressions. [masterful] biopic,” one user wrote.

Another chimed in, “Oh my goodness … I can’t stop laughing. I thought this was a joke, then realized it is actually a movie … which made me laugh even more … How awful is this movie just from the trailer?”

“Don’t waste your time watching this trash,” said a third user. “Exploitation of a non-story at its finest. Not watching,” another tweeted.

“This looks so bad. I have second-hand embarrassment for everyone involved,” one fan wrote.

Filming on the movie began in May in Vancouver. The actors have been spotted shooting several scenes such as a recreation of Princess Diana’s car crash and of a home video that Harry and Meghan shared during their CBS interview.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is set to be released this fall.