Picture perfect? Not so much! Photoshop fails have become common in the world of Hollywood elites amid the Instagram age. Digital editing can make celebrities look flawless with a click of a button, but sometimes the effects are taken a little too far, and fans almost always notice the mistakes.

While some celebs — like Meghan Trainor, Kerry Washington and Zendaya — have been vocal about being Photoshopped in magazines and music videos over the years, others are the ones doing the photo-editing on social media. The Kardashian-Jenner family, for example, have become notorious for their Photoshopped pictures, especially when they’re wearing bikinis.

Khloé Kardashian made headlines in April 2021 when an unedited photo of her wearing a cheetah print bathing suit surfaced online. According to a statement from the Chief Marketing Officer for KKW Brands, Tracy Romulus, the picture was accidentally shared. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” she told Page Six. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Over the years, the Good American founder and her sisters have come under fire for appearing to over-edit their social media posts. Following the bikini controversy, Khloé spoke out and addressed why she didn’t want the “beautiful” photo shared with fans.

“As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are,” the reality star wrote on Instagram. “I’m, of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human. I am not perfect but I promise you that I try every day to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness. It doesn’t mean that I have not made mistakes. But I am not going to lie. It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.”

