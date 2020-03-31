Fans are not happy. Kim Kardashian is under fire for not only seemingly Photoshopping her latest Skims ad but also for selling shapewear amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday, March 30, to share the controversial post.

“What you’ve been waiting for: the @SKIMS pieces that revolutionized the shapewear industry are back and now available to shop in sizes XXS – 5X and in 9 tonal shades,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing her brand. “With this restock, Skims will be able to help bring relief to those affected by COVID-19 by committing to donate $1 million to families in need.”

Despite the caption promising to donate much-needed funds to the outbreak, the KKW Beauty mogul received tons of backlash. “We’d like the unedited version, sis,” wrote one fan, alluding to the fact that Keek’s leg appeared to be altered. Another echoed, “Wait, can we see the unedited version?” A third, meanwhile, chimed in, “Where are we going to wear this? Around the house?” while a fourth added, “Let’s get over this virus first!!!!”

Kim isn’t the only one feeling the heat, though. Little sister Kylie Jenner was also recently criticized for saying she was “bored” while social distancing. “Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored,” she captioned a selfie on Saturday, March 28. Needless to say, it didn’t take people long to blast the billionaire.

“Play with your kid,” one hater fumed, referring to Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Travis Scott. Another user added, “Who cares? Go and feed the homeless or something useful,” while a separate user wrote, “Got that big house and you’re still bored … stay in one spot of the house for a few days and then another a few days while most of us only have one spot to stay for this entire quarantine.”

