Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t ‘Worried About Money’ After Split From Royal Family
Although Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to give up their allowance when they stepped back from their royal duties, they won’t be hurting financially. “Harry isn’t worried about money,” an insider told In Touch exclusively on January 20.
“He and Meghan already had everything mapped out,” the source explained. “He’s confident he won’t be strapped for cash, and to be honest, he’s never been a materialistic kind of guy anyway — he likes the outdoors and basic things in life.”
As part of Prince Harry, 35, and 38-year-old Meghan’s decision, the couple wants to “work to become financially independent.” But that might come with some strings attached. “The queen isn’t going to allow Harry and Meghan to walk away just like that, though — she’s making them pay back the cost of the refurbishments at Frogmore amongst other things,” the source continued. “She’s teaching Harry a lesson on what it’s like to live in the real world.
Still, the queen really does hope to see Harry and his family happier after the changes. “While she’s upset and disappointed about the move, she does want what’s best for her grandson and Meghan,” the source concluded.
When Prince Harry attended his first public event since announcing the change on January 19, he said, “I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am forever grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they’ve shown Meghan and I over the last few months.” He noted that he would “continue to be the same man” and to support the causes and charities that are so important to him.
He and Meghan might just be doing a lot of that work from Canada instead. “They’ve been talking about the move for a while,” a source told In Touch in early January. “It’s not a new thing. They already have a home setting there and have been coming and going for months! But being based in Canada for six weeks was enough time to make them certain about the decision. While they’ll also be spending time in the UK, Canada will be their main base.”
It sounds like their whole little family is going to be just fine — even financially.