Setting the record straight. Prince William and Prince Harry released a rare joint statement where they revealed the truth about their feud. “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge,” spokespeople for the princes told Us Weekly on Monday, January 13. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

The Times of London previously ran a story in which they claimed the 37-year-old was “bullying” the 35-year-old redheaded prince and his wife, Duchess Meghan, (née Markle) and that’s part of the reason why they decided to “step back” from the royal family.

Lionel Hahn/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In October, Prince Harry got candid about his relationship with his older brother in an interview. “Part of this role and part of this job, this family being under pressure that it’s under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens,” he told Tom Bradby during the documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “But look, we are brothers, we will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and as I know, he will always be there for me.”

The dad of one — who shares 8-month-old son Archie with his wife — continued to explain they fight just like other siblings do. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy, but you know, I love him dearly, and the majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as you know, as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days.”

Ultimately, Harry and Meghan, 38, had some changes up their sleeves as they shocked the world — and even their family — when they announced they would be “stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family” and would be “financially independent,” they wrote on Instagram on January 8. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

However, the couple had been talking about settling down elsewhere after they stayed in Canada over the holidays. “It’s not a new thing,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “They already have a home setting there and have been coming and going for months! But being based in Canada for six weeks was enough time to make them certain about the decision. While they’ll also be spending time in the U.K., Canada will be their main base.”

It makes sense that the Suits alum would want to uproot her family somewhere else as she has been criticized non-stop in the media over the past year. “Harry and Meghan have had enough of the negative press and rules and regulations that come with being ‘tied to the ‘the firm’ so are willing to give it all up and gradually become financially independent,” a second insider explained. “They want their own life.” At the end of the day, the pair was tired of the royal “rules and regulations.”

David Hartley/Shutterstock

Despite the tension, Meghan and Harry “are looking forward to having a fresh start and extending their family in Canada,” an additional source added. Hopefully, after things settle, William and Harry will be back on track.