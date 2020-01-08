It was time. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have decided to take a step back from some of their duties and move, spending time between both the United Kingdom and North America, and their trip to Canada over the holidays was a big factor in the decision. “Harry and Meghan are stepping back from royal duties but will continue with their charity work,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “They’ll still work with the Queen but will be based in Canada.”

“They’ve been talking about the move for a while,” the source added. “It’s not a new thing. They already have a home setting there and have been coming and going for months! But being based in Canada for six weeks was enough time to make them certain about the decision. While they’ll also be spending time in the UK, Canada will be their main base.”

Shutterstock

The royal couple took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, to share that, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” the statement went on to say. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

A source exclusively told Closer Weekly that a big reason behind the change is the duo’s son, Archie. “They’d also be able to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple,” the insider explained. “Archie is their No. 1 priority.”

For one thing, the family would be closer to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, by making Canada their main home. She lives in Los Angeles, although it’s always possible she, too, could make the move to the Great White North if Meghan, Harry and baby Archie settle there.

After Harry and Meghan released the statement, the royal family released its official response. “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” read a statement shared from royal communications. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

As complicated as the transition may be, it sounds like the ultimate decision was not that complicated at all for the couple after they enjoyed their holiday away.