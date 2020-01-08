Exclusive Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Were Sick of Royal ‘Rules and Regulations’: ‘They Want Their Own Life’

Looking forward to a change. Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan (née Markle), were tired of the royal “rules and regulations,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively, while revealing the reason behind their big decision to “step back” as senior members of the prestigious brood.

On Wednesday, January 8, the couple made the surprising announcing to the world, and it’s clear they put a lot of thought into making this unprecedented move.

“Harry and Meghan have had enough of the negative press and rules and regulations that come with being tied to ‘the firm’ so are willing to give it all up and gradually become financially independent,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They want their own life.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In their statement, the dynamic duo said they were going to figure out a way to provide for themselves fiscally, “while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

Down they line, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are planning to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America, noting how it aligns with how they would like to raise their 8-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Shutterstock

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the pair further explained. Harry and Meghan added how they will continue to honor their duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.

Harry and Meghan’s message concluded, “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.”

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Afterwards, Buckingham Palace released their own statement on behalf of the Queen, claiming their discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still underway and at an “early stage.”

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” it read.

It appears that Harry and Meghan are ready to make their own rules, so we’ll see what the future holds.