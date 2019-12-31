Some much-needed alone time! Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and their 7-month-old son, Archie, escaped to Canada for the holidays, and it seems like it was the right decision. “They’re using their time off to reset and spend quality time as a family,” a source told Us Weekly. “After a turbulent year, it’s just what the doctor ordered.” According to another source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were able to spend time with Meghan’s bestie Jessica Mulroney in addition to her mother, Doria Ragland, 63.

Despite Harry, 35, and the Suits alum, 38, not being in England for the holiday festivities, Queen Elizabeth II was OK with their decision. “In the end, the Queen didn’t mind that they did their own thing,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “She actually wanted them to announce it to take away from the fact that Prince Philip is in the hospital. She doesn’t want anyone to focus on that or the discussions about [Prince] Andrew, etc. She’s happy for them to be the talking point.”

Shutterstock

On December 20, a spokesperson for the royal couple told Us Weekly that “Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

Not only has the couple been criticized in the British press ever since they got married in May 2018, but Harry also admitted he was not on the best terms with his older brother, Prince William, 37. So, this little getaway was perfect for the duo. “Meghan’s so excited and relaxed back in Toronto,” an insider told Life & Style. “Right now, they’re going to dinners, they’re having fun. They’re not hiding, but nobody really notices when they’re in Toronto.”

It’s been a tough few months for the 93-year-old queen since she has been dealing with her son Andrew, 59, being friends with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Additionally, her 98-year-old husband was admitted to the hospital on December 20 but was released just in time for Christmas Eve.

Shutterstock

Through all of the ups and the downs, the Queen has her son’s back. “The Queen is standing by Andrew and believes her son, but is mortified by the whole ordeal,” a second source told In Touch exclusively. “The Palace has the best crisis managers and aides that money can buy, but Andrew’s going to struggle to get his reputation back on track.”

Meghan and Harry deserve some time off — they certainly earned it!