Nothing to see here! Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) shut down speculation she’s pregnant with baby No. 4 after fans thought they spotted a “bump” in her most recent photos. Though the Counting On star has been rocking loose, flowy dresses, she claimed it was only her lunch that made it look like she was expecting.

“Will you announce your fourth pregnancy soon? Noticed the bump,” one fan commented on her most recent Instagram post. “There’s no baby behind the bump — only tacos,” Jessa, 27, responded with a laughing-crying emoji. “Thanks for asking.”

However, a potential bump wasn’t the only thing that had fans speculating the Duggar daughter and husband Ben Seewald might have a new addition on the way. In mid-July, the mom of three joked about announcing she was having a boy as the family set off backyard fireworks with blue smoke billowing out of them. Dad Jim Bob Duggar also sparked rumors when he joked that Ivy Jane Seewald’s first birthday cake was doubling as a gender reveal cake.

But, of course, there could be another reason fans think Jessa is sporting a bump, and that’s because she had her third baby just over a year ago. In April 2018, just over a year after she gave birth to son Henry, she faced similar rumors as fans wondered if she was expecting. Eventually, she took to Instagram to reveal her belly was still getting smaller, not bigger.

“[Because] I’ve been asked if I’m hiding a bit of a bump … BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!” she told fans as she showed off her profile on her Instagram Story. “Yes! But it’s currently a shrinking bump rather than a growing one. #postpartum #baggyshirts #thanksforasking.”

Jessa isn’t the only Duggar girl who fans thought might have a little one on the way. After the family welcomed five new babies within the course of a single year, some thought baby boom 2.0 might be brewing with Jill Dillard following in sisters Jinger Vuolo and Joy-Anna Forsyth’s footsteps. Commenters asked the TLC alum if she had an announcement of her own when they spotted her younger son, Samuel, wearing a “big bro” tee.

As it turns out, the shirt was just a hand-me-down from Israel, but that likely won’t stop Counting On viewers from staying on baby bump watch going forward. After all, when you became famous from a TV show called 19 Kids and Counting, there’s pretty much always at least one family member expecting.