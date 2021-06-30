She’s glowing! Cardi B announced her second pregnancy with husband Offset on June 27 and has been showing off her growing baby bump ever since.

Of course, the rap couple publicly announced the big news in style. Cardi, 28, revealed her changing body during the 21st annual BET Awards. After 29-year-old Offset (real name Kiarai Kendrell Cephus) performed “Straightening” with rap group Migos, Cardi joined the trio on stage for their track “Type S—t.” She shocked fans by stepping out in a sparkly black costume with a cutout that accentuated her baby bump.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist simultaneously revealed the exciting news via Instagram. “#2 [red heart emoji] @offsetyrn,” Cardi captioned a photo of herself naked with her stomach and breasts covered by a white pregnancy plaster cast. Offset also has sons Jordan Cephus, 11, and Kody Cephus, 6, and daughter Kalea Cephus, 6, with three different women.

Cardi and Offset welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture, in 2018, and the “WAP” singer gushed over the future siblings. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re three years a part … just like me and Henny,” Cardi captioned an Instagram photo with her toddler while referencing her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

The “I Like It” artist and her husband secretly wed in 2017. They’ve split up a few times over the years with Cardi accusing Offset of cheating on her. The “Money” rapper even filed for divorce from her spouse in Fulton County, Georgia, in September 2020. However, a judge dismissed their divorce case “without prejudice” in November 2020.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” Cardi wrote via Instagram on June 28. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

Keep scrolling to see Cardi B’s pregnancy photos!