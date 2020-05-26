Family over everything. Cardi B and her husband, Offset, packed on the PDA while slow dancing in quarantine on Monday, May 25. The couple appeared to enjoy family time with their 22-month-old daughter, Kulture, during the duo’s Memorial Day festivities.

“My papasoteee,” the “I Like It” rapper, 27, captioned a video as her and her hubby showed off their sultry dance moves. They held hands before the Migos rapper, 28, spun his wife around. Cardi was glowing as she sported pale pink hair and a lavender string bikini.

Offset took to his Instagram Story to share another video of the attentive mother and their daughter. The “Rodeo” singer can be seen holding their little girl while she plays with a microphone. It looks like Kulture might follow in her parents’ footsteps.

As for Cardi, she shared several videos highlighting their fun-filled Memorial Day. In one clip, the Bronx native sang to her baby in Spanish while the “Bad and Boujee” rapper bounced Kulture in his arms.

Shutterstock

Music’s hottest couple has been staying positive while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. On March 10, the “Bodak Yellow” singer’s Instagram rant about COVID-19 went viral and soon became the anthem of the 2020 pandemic.

“I don’t understand how this s–t was in Wuhan, China, and now all of a sudden this s–t is on mother f–king tour,” she said in the video clip. “Coronavirus! S–t is getting real!” she chanted, before her words quickly became the lyrics of the remix “Coronavirus” by DJ iMarkKeyz. “Yeah. Keep playing I’m deadass F–KIN SCARED. I’m stocking up on food,” she captioned her post.

Courtesy of Cardi B/Instagram

As Cardi tries to go on with life in her new normal by posting sultry photos, she is also urging her fans to stay informed during this tough time. “Listen, I don’t talk like a CNN correspondent and I don’t use all this fancy vocabulary, but I do give you THE REAL while entertaining you at the same time to keep your attention on what’s important,” she said via Instagram on April 15. “I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on in our country and around the world.”

