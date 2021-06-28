From multiple splits to baby No. 2 and everything in-between! Cardi B and Offset went through a lot together before she filed for divorce in September 2020. However, they were able to work things out and are expanding their family again after welcoming daughter Kulture in 2018.

The power couple first sparked romance rumors in 2017, and it didn’t take long for them to take their relationship to the next level. Cardi (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) and Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus)’s love story has captivated fans considering it includes cheating scandals, a secret marriage and two surprise pregnancies.

The “I Like It” artist” and her husband first split in December 2018 and reconciled the following year. Cardi reflected on their ups and downs during an interview with Vogue in December 2019.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” the “WAP” rapper recalled at the time. “But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, ‘How could you? You let all of us down.'”

While the Bronx native acknowledged that all couples have “issues,” she noted that she “believes in forgiveness.”

“I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world,” Cardi continued. “He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”

As fans know, this wasn’t the only split between the “Bodak Yellow” artist and Migos rapper. Scroll through the gallery below to see Cardi and Offset’s relationship timeline.