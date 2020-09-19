Why did Cardi B file for divorce from husband Offset? The “WAP” rapper opened up to fans about what went wrong in her relationship with the Migos rapper and revealed the reason for their split.

“I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it,” Cardi, 27, told fans who sent her support amid her breakup via Instagram Live on Friday, September 18. “I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear.”

She admitted she felt “stressed out” and “sad” during her first breakup with Offset, 28, in December 2018. Different circumstances led to their second falling out, which is why she isn’t as emotional.

“This time, I wasn’t crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s–that ever happened before. It’s not because [of] the cheating,” she said.

The “I Like It” artist also addressed rumors claiming Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, got another woman pregnant during their marriage. “I’m seeing people [saying] ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie,” the Bronx native responded. “No, that’s bulls–t.”

“I just got tired of f–king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” Cardi revealed. “When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be … you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.”

Courtesy of Cardi B/Instagram

She also slammed fans who claimed the split was for “clout” or a “publicity stunt.” “I don’t do stunts. I don’t need stunts and I don’t need any stunts that comes to family to sell anything. I don’t understand why people want [the] reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad,” she said.

The “Please Me” singer added, “Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f–king grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man. You just get tired of the arguments and the buildup. You get tired sometimes. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes you just want to leave. What is so bad about that?”

“I want to say thank you to everybody they’ve been showing me love,” Cardi added. “I’m great. I’m okay. I’m not down. I’m not devastated. I’m not hurt.”

In Touch confirmed Cardi (real name: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) filed for divorce from her husband on September 15, just five days before the former couple’s third wedding anniversary. An insider exclusively revealed Offset was “blindsided” by the filing.

In documents obtained by In Touch, Cardi stated the reason for their divorce is because their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there were “no prospects for a reconciliation.” At first, the papers revealed she was seeking primary legal and physical custody of their only child together, 2-year-old daughter Kulture. But her lawyer later filed an amendment clarifying that she is seeking joint custody, not primary custody. They are both due in court on November 4.