Pregnant Cardi B Flaunts Baby Bump in Sexy Leopard Print Dress While Out to Dinner With Offset After Baby No. 2 Reveal

Cardi B is one foxy mama! The pregnant rapper and her husband, Offset, looked cute together as they headed into BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Sunday, June 27, after the 2021 BET Awards.

Cardi, 28, rocked a sultry leopard print dress that hugged her baby bump for the night out. Just a few hours earlier, the Bronx-born singer revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2 while on stage at the awards show.

During their performance at the 21st annual BET Awards on Sunday evening, Cardi joined her husband’s group, Migos, to perform their song, “Type S–t.” When she walked onto the stage, her baby bump was on full display in a sheer black bodysuit.

“Cardi B and Offset, giving us life — literally,” host Taraji P. Henson quipped following their performance.

Right after the show reveal, the Hustlers star took to Instagram to officially announce her joyous news. “#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn,” Cardi captioned the photo. In the gorgeous maternity shoot, Cardi was fully naked with her baby bump on display, only covered by a white pregnancy plaster cast.

Cardi and Offset, 29, are also parents to daughter Kulture, whom they welcomed in July 2018. The “Stir Fry” rapper has three children from previous relationships — daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan.

The pair began dating in February 2017 and they secretly wed in September of that year. However, their marriage was not confirmed until June 2018.

The couple have had several ups and downs over the years. Despite Cardi filing for divorce in September 2020, they seemed to work things out and are expanding their family once again.

Offset and Cardi’s first split came in December 2018 and then they reconciled the following year. In a 2019 interview with Vogue, the “I Like It” singer reflected on their marriage.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she said.

“But it’s real-life s—. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, ‘How could you? You let all of us down.’”

Keep scrolling to see snaps of Cardi and Offset together during their late-night outing!