Photos of 90 Day Fiance's Kalani and Dallas' Daughter

Instagram (2)

90 Day Fiance’s Kalani and Boyfriend Dallas Have the Cutest Daughter! Photos of Their Baby Girl

News
Jun 10, 2024 5:31 pm·
By
Picture

90 Day Fiancé alum Kalani Faagata surprised fans on June 4, 2024, by announcing that she and boyfriend Dallas Nuez had secretly welcomed a baby girl.

“Meet our daughter,” the 90 Day: The Last Resort star captioned a series of hospital photos showing their child wrapped in a lilac blanket and matching cap. Kalani added a half moon, bee and heart emojis and tagged Dallas, although she did not reveal their daughter’s name.

When a fan commented that the reality TV personality “did a good job hiding” her pregnancy, Kalani replied, “Had to keep my baby safe from stress.”

It’s clear that Kalani and Dallas are so in love with their little girl, and they haven’t been shy about showing her off on social media.

