90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata’s boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, shared his first photo with their daughter.

Dallas, 29, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 5, to post a photo of himself cradling the newborn. He wore a black tank top and baseball cap, while he covered his face with a teary-eyed emoji. In addition to the snapshot, Dallas included the song “Darcie’s Lullaby” by Josh Tatofi to play over the post.

He shared the photo just one day after he and Kalani, 35, revealed they secretly welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, June 4. “Meet our daughter,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, which included a carousel of photos of the newborn. The snapshots showed their daughter wrapped in a lilac woven blanket, while she also wore a matching purple bow hat.

While Kalani has been starring on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for years, she introduced her fans to Dallas after she and estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa called it quits during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort. The couple met when Kalani was still married to Asuelu, 29. During the premiere episode, she explained that they were dealing with issues of infidelity after he had been unfaithful.

Kalani revealed that her husband had cheated on her during a trip to his native Samoa in fall 2022. After admitting to his indiscretions, Asuelu eventually offered that she could have a “hall pass” in order to get even.

Kalani later met Dallas and used her pass to kiss him. While she only intended to kiss him, the pair eventually had oral sex and then real sex. Not only did they get physically intimate, but Kalani also admitted to developing feelings for him.

Despite trying to make her relationship with Asuelu work on the show, the pair eventually split and Kalani confirmed she and Dallas were still together following the season finale in October 2023. “I waited a year for this,” she captioned a photo via her Instagram Stories of Dallas from behind as he stood in the ocean.

More recently, the couple celebrated their first anniversary in an Instagram Stories post in February.

“Happy anniversary,” the mother of three – who also shares sons Kennedy and Oliver with Asuelu – wrote alongside a photo of her and Dallas kissing at the beach on February 5. The TLC personality has not yet publicly revealed her boyfriend’s face yet, so she used an image of a cake to conceal his identity in the photograph.