90 Day Fiance's Kalani's BF Dallas Reveals Face for 1st Time

Anonymous no more! 90 Day Fiancé alum Kalani Faagata’s boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, cleared up confusion about what he looks like by sharing a photo of his face for the first time after welcoming his and Kalani’s first child.

The California native, 29, took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 6, to first share a photo of what many fans previously thought was Dallas. However, he revealed that it was actually his barber. “You guys already know what I look like. LEAVE HIM ALONE,” he wrote.

Dallas, who typically covers his face with emojis or has his back turned to the camera in photos that he and Kalani, 35, share on social media, then posted a black and white snap of himself holding his and the reality star’s newborn daughter. He looked down at her as she flashed a sweet smile with her eyes closed. In a rare move, the security guard left his face uncovered.

“THAT is me. Now leave my barber alone,” he captioned the photo, adding a few laughing emojis.

Kalani surprised fans on June 4 by announcing that she and her boyfriend had secretly welcomed their first child together. She shared several photos of their baby girl in a hospital crib, wrapped in a lilac blanket and matching cap.

“Meet our daughter,” Kalani captioned the post. She added a crescent moon, bee and heart emojis and tagged Dallas. Kalani did not reveal their baby girl’s name.

When a fan commented that the 90 Day: The Last Resort alum “did a good job hiding” her pregnancy, Kalani responded, “Had to keep my baby safe from stress.”

Dallas Nuez/Instagram

Dallas also shared a photo of himself holding their daughter in the hospital on June 5. In the snap, he wore a black tank top and a baseball cap as he cradled the newborn in his arms. He kept his face covered with a teary-eyed emoji and set the photo to Josh Tatofi’s song “Darcie’s Lullaby.”

While this is the TLC star’s first child with Dallas, she shares two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, with estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa. Fans watched Kalani’s marriage to Asuelu, 29, come to an end on The Last Resort season 1, which aired from August to October 2023.

She and her ex visited the couple’s retreat to deal with issues of infidelity, as it was revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her several times throughout their relationship, including during her pregnancies. In one instance during a fall 2022 visit to his native Samoa, Asuelu accepted oral sex from a woman at a bar and contracted an oral yeast infection known as thrush.

Though Kalani wanted to leave Asuelu at the time, he offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else, and she used the pass on Dallas. However, her encounter with Dallas escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. She ended up developing feelings for Dallas, and they decided to continue their relationship. Kalani and Asuelu ultimately decided to get a divorce at the end of the season.