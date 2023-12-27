Your account
Pete Davidson wears a blue track jacket, baseball cap and sunglasses

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Inside Pete Davidson’s Drama and Controversy Timeline: From Trashing Trailer to Feuds With Kanye West

News
Dec 27, 2023 3:40 pm·
By
Picture

Pete Davidson has always been open about his struggles with his mental health and substance abuse. The Saturday Night Live alum revealed he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2016, and the realization was a lot for him to handle. Throughout the years, the Big Time Adolescence star has found himself in the ​spotlight more and more, and that’s taken a toll on the comedian as well. From stints in rehab to feuds with Kanye West, Davidson’s life has been a bit of a rollercoaster ​of drama

Keep scrolling to see a timeline of Davidson’s controversies and more.

