2022

​Davidson’s feud with Kanye really took off in 2022, after Davidson began dating Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian. However, the two had beef before the comedian began dating Kim. In 2018, Davidson made fun of Kanye’s unaired rant from an episode of SNL where he talked about his support for Donald Trump, amongst other things, and called it “the worst, most awkward thing I’ve ever seen here” during the Weekend Update portion of the show.

When Kim and Davidson went public with their romance in November 2021, it sent the controversial rapper into a rage. In his song “Eazy,” which was released in January 2022, Kanye rapped, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?)”

In February 2022, Kanye posted a photo of a handwritten note to Kid Cudi that read, “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.” This was in reference to a dinner Davidson had with Kanye and Cudi. The “Power” rapper reposted the photo, this time with a red X drawn over Davidson’s face.

That same month, Kanye shared a text from Davidson that reportedly read, “And you as a man. I’d never get in the way of your children. It’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your children is your business not mine. I do hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

Kanye continued to rant about Davidson in various unhinged ways from his social media posts to a claymation reenactment of burying Davidson alive in the “Eazy” video. One week after Davidson reactivated his Instagram account, he deactivated it again due to Kanye’s fans flooding the comments and constantly referred to him as “Skete,” Kanye’s nickname for him.

A little less than a year after Davidson and Kim began dating, the two called it quits in August 2022. After they separated, Kanye’s anger toward Davidson seemed to fizzle out.