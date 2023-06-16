Pete Davidson has been charged with one misdemeanor of reckless driving and is set to appear in court for his arraignment on July 27, a representative of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told In Touch on Friday, June 16.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the representative said. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

The charge stems from a March 2023 incident, when the SNL alum was driving a Mercedes-Benz vehicle at an elevated speed in Beverly Hills, California, with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders accompanying him. Davidson proceeded to hit and jump over a curb, before colliding with a fire hydrant and crashing into the corner of a neighborhood home.

Photos of the vehicle showed the left-hand side of the front bumper smashed in, with damage extending to the hood of the car. As for the Beverly Hills home, the property sustained external damage that extended onto the side of the house.

The comedian was later seen speaking with police officers on the scene, appearing shaken by the events that took place. Neither Davidson or Wonders were injured in the crash, and the homeowners did not pursue any legal proceedings against the actor.

The Los Angeles District Attorney representative continued telling In Touch of the misdemeanor charge and the severity of the incident, “In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Representatives for Davidson did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.