Pete Davidson recently trashed his trailer on the set of his new movie, Riff Raff, a source exclusively tells In Touch amid the Saturday Night Live star’s mental health struggles.

Apparently, a lone paparazzi had been stalking the New Jersey set for hours, hoping to get a photo of Davidson, 30, and his costars Bill Murray and Ed Harris. After many entreaties to leave them alone, Davidson lost his temper and tried to confront the photographer. He was so furious, several of the production crew were forced to restrain him. That’s when Davidson retreated to his trailer in a huff and proceeded to trash it.

“He’s a good guy and everyone likes him,” says the source, who noted that Davidson smokes a lot of pot. “He’s obviously going through something right now and people are worried about him.”

Davidson’s latest project was announced in November. The crime comedy movie, directed by Dito Montiel, also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Dustin Hoffman and Gabrielle Union.

The Staten Island native’s outburst comes just days before he canceled a slew of shows on his comedy tour. Just two hours before showtime, the Beacon Theatre in New York City announced that Davidson’s Friday, December 22, show was canceled. His second scheduled show at the venue for Saturday, December 23, was also canceled. The theater’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account told would-be attendees would be issued refunds and did not reveal any additional details about the reason for the cancellations.

Earlier on Friday, Davidson’s January 2 show at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the venue announced.

Additionally, Davidson’s upcoming shows in Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky were canceled. He is expected to resume his tour on January 6, 2024, at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The King of Staten Island star made his return to standup comedy when he embarked on a mini tour with fellow comedians John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in September. Last month, Davidson made headlines when he called out an audience member at one of his solo comedy shows.

Bobby Bank / Contributor

Davidson was performing at City Winery in New York City on November 2, when he noticed an audience member pull out their phone, Us Weekly reported at the time. He interrupted his set to address the person who was filming and shouted, “F—k you,” an eyewitness told the outlet. The comic then instructed his security guard to escort the person out of the room and said he “pays $10,000 to lock up [your phones].” Davidson then resumed his set.

In June, the Meet Cute star checked himself into rehab after struggling with PTSD and borderline personality disorder, multiple outlets reported. “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening,” a friend told Page Six on June 28.