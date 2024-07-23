Pete Davidson revealed that there is one drug that he “can’t quit” after he gave up cocaine, ketamine and pills.

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” Pete, 30, told the crowd during his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 20, according to the Daily Mail. “I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

Pete has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, and often uses his experiences as inspiration for his comedy sets. Back in January, he revealed he was high on ketamine while attending Aretha Franklin’s funeral with then-fiancée Ariana Grande in 2018.

“I was on a drug for the past two and half, three years called Ketamine. What a time,” he said during his Netflix comedy special Turbo Fonzarelli. “It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ​ketamine anymore, though … I’m embarrassed. I was out and about like that.”

The Saturday Night Live alum continued, “I was at funerals like that. That’s f–ked up, right? I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that.”

“She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point. You know what I mean?” he recalled. “If she was there, she would probably be like, ‘Hey, who are you? And what the f–k are you doing at my funeral?’ It’s embarrassing.”

Pete then explained that he made a bad joke to Aretha’s loved ones during the service. “I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S,” he said, referring to her 1967 hit song.

Pete attended Aretha’s funeral with Ariana, 31, whom he was engaged to from June 2018 until they split in October of that year.

Prior to his Netflix comedy special, Pete jokingly said that ketamine was “magical” during his first stand-up performance in September 2023 after he went to treatment in June of that year.

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone, I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!” Pete said while performing at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Hellmann’s

He then added that he needed to clean up his act as he prepared to turn 30. “You can’t do drugs in your 30s because it’s not cute anymore” the Staten Island, New York, native continued. “You’re just a drug addict.”

While Pete has been known to get a crowd laughing, he hasn’t always had luck with winning over every audience. The comedian previously walked off stage during a show in Omaha, Nebraska, in May after he was heckled.

“Pete had a standup performance in Omaha, but the crowd got to him so he walked off before finishing his set,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in June. “He was getting relentlessly heckled by some people in the audience. Everyone is making a big deal about it except for Pete.”

The source continued, “Pete, who still struggles with depression, is being praised by his friends, and a lot of his fans, for not taking any crap that affects his mental health. That’s why he left the stage. His number one priority is his mental wellbeing.”