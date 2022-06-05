Day on the town? Pete Davidson was spotted holding hands with Kim Kardashian’s eldest son, Saint West, while shopping in Los Angeles.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, dressed casually in green shorts and an oversized black tee with a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Saint, 6, donned royal blue shorts with a matching top and black Crocs. The pair were browsing through street vendors in Los Angeles and were caught on the Instagram Stories of fellow shoppers.

“This is LA for you. Shopping and Pete Davidson’s right in front of us with Saint,” a user captioned their story alongside the laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, another teased the King of Staten Island actor and compared his outfit to their “high school physical education shorts.”

It was only last week the Staten Island native and the Hulu personality were spotted showing major PDA following her Skims photoshoot. Apart from looking photo-ready in fashionable outfits, the couple also sported matching bleach blonde locks as they lovingly held hands.

The A-list couple’s public outing comes amid Kim’s onscreen tell-all of “how it went down with Pete” during episode 8 of The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, June 2.

“I was just thinking, like … I heard about this BDE. [I] need to get out there,” the Skims founder explained in a confessional with producers. “I need to just, like, jump start my … I was just basically DTF.” Kim also confessed to her sisters in a separate scene that she was “having the best sex of her life in her 40s.”

Kim also revealed that the comic had asked Megan Fox for her number before her SNL hosting gig in October 2021. The Jennifer’s Body actress shut him down, telling him it was “never going to happen.”

In addition to Saint, Kim shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as son Psalm, 3, with rapper Kanye West. The pair who married in May 2014, filed for divorce in February 2021. Following the filling, Kim wasn’t single for long as she first sparked dating rumors with the funny man in late October 2021.

In April 2022, eagle-eyed fans spotted the initials “KNSCP” tattooed on Pete’s neck as he was leaving his show, Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, which fueled speculation that the comedian’s new ink was in honor of his girlfriend’s kids.

It wouldn’t be his first body art dedicated to the KKW Beauty mogul. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier that month, she revealed her boyfriend got branded in her honor.

“It says, ‘My girl is a lawyer,’” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told host Ellen DeGeneres. As to why he got branded rather than an ordinary tattoo, she explained, “’Cause he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and neck tats, so he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it like there as a scar on me.’”