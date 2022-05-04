Still looking for true love! Kim Kardashian revealed that she’s down for another wedding ceremony in a newly released clip from the Thursday, May 5, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“I believe in love. That’s why, hopefully, there will be only one more wedding for me,” the Skims founder, 41, told friend Simon Huck. She added, through laughter, “Fourth time’s the charm,” which elicited giggles from her mom, Kris Jenner.

In the clip, they appeared to be discussing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s impending engagement — which the couple announced publicly in October 2021 — and Kris, 66, predicted that they’re going to “fast track” their marriage.

“He already knew that they were trying for a baby. To me, a baby, you’re stuck for life. Marriages come and go. No offense, guys,” Kim joked. “Take it from me.”

Kim has been married three times throughout her time in the spotlight. The businesswoman first tied the knot with Damon Thomas in 2000 when she was 19 years old. Her wedding to NBA player Kris Humphries happened in August 2011, however, their nuptials only lasted 72 days. Years later, she and Kanye “Ye” West got married in May 2014. Together, they share four children, daughter North West, son Saint West, daughter Chicago West and son Psalm West.

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from the “Gold Digger” musician following rumors that their longtime love was on the rocks. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” a source told In Touch a month earlier. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

Their split has since gotten messy with Kanye issuing various claims on social media about his life with Kim and the kids. The drama escalated when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum went public with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye has since attacked Pete online and in song, but the comedian, 28, has stayed “incredibly loyal” to Kim along the way.

“She’s seen a side of him that only his closest family and friends know about,” a separate source told In Touch in March. “He’s sensitive, sweet and protective of her. Any other guy would have run for the hills by now or handled the Kanye situation very differently.”

The insider added that Kim “is grateful to have Pete by her side through this insane period of her life.”