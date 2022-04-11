Turns out, A-list couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson didn’t actually meet on Saturday Night Live, as most fans believe! The KKW Beauty founder and the funnyman first crossed paths at the most prestigious event in Hollywood.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at The Met [Gala] and I was, like, ‘I’m so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,” Kim, 41, recalled during the Thursday, April 14, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The pair’s meet-cute came a month before Kim hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, wherein she and the King of Staten Island actor, 28, appeared in a number of sketches together — including a memorable Aladin sketch where they shared a kiss.

During the early stages of their relationship, Kim and Pete were mostly quiet about the blossoming romance. However, since then, the Skims mogul, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West is all about gushing over her new beau.

For starters, Kim and Pete made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, April 7. “He’s here to support me. It’s my thing … I don’t think it’s, like, his thing to be all out here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here for support,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News.

Although Kim and Pete didn’t pose for formal red carpet photos, the lovebirds looked cute holding hands on their way into the venue.

Two days prior, the California native opened up about her future with the New York City native. “I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kim toldduring The Kardashians: An ABC News Special

“Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content,” she assured. “And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Prior to dating Kim, Pete’s had notable relationships with Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Geber.