Laughter is the best aphrodisiac? Kim Kardashian loves her time with Pete Davidson — and their dynamic is different from that with her estranged husband, Kanye West, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Kim is really enjoying Pete’s company,” the insider says. “They laugh a lot, he brings out a silly side of her that she previously buried with Kanye.”

“[Pete] isn’t [Kim’s] usual type at all,” the source continues. “She’s never dated anyone like him before.”

Things have been heating up between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and the current cast member of Saturday Night Live, 28, since Kim hosted the late-night variety show in October 2021. After several date nights and hopping back and forth between the east and west coast to spend time together, the couple have gotten serious. A second source previously told In Touch that Pete had introduced the Skims founder to his mother and sister — who “their seal of approval,” and Pete was even invited to the Kardashian-Jenner’s holiday festivities by Kris Jenner.

Kim’s romance with the comedian has been the KKW Beauty Founder’s first public relationship since she filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Just two months after Kim’s SNL hosting gig, she filed to become legally single from Ye and restore her last name.

The Donda singer made a public plea the day before, in December 2021, during the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for his estranged wife.

“I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly,” the rapper sang, changing the lyrics of his song “Runaway.”

However, it appears the musician is attempting to move on after he was spotted in New York City with actress Julia Fox, enjoying a play and dinner with friends on Tuesday, January 4. The pair had previously been photographed on January 1 in Miami. Ye was also linked to Audri Nix around the same time — he spent time with the singer-songwriter on Monday, January 3, and on New Year’s Day.

Despite the pair seemingly moving on from their relationship, they remain dedicated coparents to their four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The “Flashing Lights” singer purchased a home across the street from Kim’s house in Hidden Hills, California, in order to be “present” for their kids.

“Kim might have to make some adjustments. I mean, nobody wants their ex living right across the street,” another insider previously said. “The good thing is that the kids are super excited to have daddy closer. It’s not the most conventional of divorce situations, to start a new life, dating and all that, but that’s not very surprising when it comes to Kanye. He does things his way and he wants to be close to his kids, and Kim too.”