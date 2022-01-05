Julia Fox was spotted flaunting a racy thong look as she took in a play and enjoyed dinner with Kanye West in New York City.

On Tuesday, January 4, the 31-year-old actress opted to wear low-rise pants with a G-string, in photos shared by the Daily Mail. The rumored couple were enjoying a date night on Broadway to see Jeremy O. Harris‘ “Slave Play,” alongside a group of friends.

The duo and their friends left the August Wilson Theatre, where “Slave Play,” a three-act play that focuses on race, trauma and interracial relationships, is running, in a black SUV. The up-and-coming actress changed into the G-string pants as the group headed to Carbone, an Italian restaurant in Greenwich Village that boasts a Michelin star.

According to the outlet, the Uncut Gems star’s revealing pants are from PrettyLittleThings, a fashion company previously endorsed by Kylie Jenner, Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian‘s sister.

The Donda rapper, 44, and Julia seem to be fans of the Italian hot spot as they were seen eating at Miami’s Carbone’s on January 1, in pictures captured by TMZ. But it seems Julia may not be the only woman Kanye is attempting to woo.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper was spotted spending time with singer-songwriter Audri Nix in Miami on Monday, January 3. The pair was also spotted on a hotel balcony on New Year’s Day, Daily Mail reported.

Ye’s alleged romances occur shortly after Kim, 41, filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The former couple share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed to be declared legally single on December 10, just two months after she hosted Saturday Night Live. While hosting, she met her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Despite their split and the former pair moving on with different partners, Kanye and the Skims founder are dedicated to raising their children. In order to be present for their children, the “Heartless” singer purchased a home across the street from Kim’s house, which they previously shared, in Hidden Hills, California. A source informed In Touch at the time that Kim was not necessarily “thrilled” by having her ex so close.

“Kim might have to make some adjustments. I mean, nobody wants their ex living right across the street,” the insider said. “[But] he wants to be a constant presence while coparenting his kids, and for Kanye, that means being as physically close to [their kids] as possible.”

“The good thing is that the kids are super excited to have daddy closer,” the insider added. “It’s not the most conventional of divorce situations, to start a new life, dating and all that, but that’s not very surprising when it comes to Kanye. He does things his way and he wants to be close to his kids, and Kim too.”