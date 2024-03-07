Kensington Palace is hiding how dire Princess Kate Middleton’s health scare is in a “shocking cover-up,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

While the palace initially revealed that Kate, 42, will be back to performing her royal duties in April, the source explains that her recovery is going to be longer than expected. “The truth is she’s very sick. It’s worse than anyone knows,” the insider shares.

The source notes that Prince William “is really worried,” adding, “He’s willing to drop everything to be by her side.”

It was revealed that Kate had a “planned abdominal surgery” in a statement shared on January 17, which explained that she was expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days. Despite sharing that she was in recovery, the palace didn’t reveal any information about her condition or what type of surgery she had.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the statement read. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

Kate was discharged from the hospital on January 29, though fans grew concerned about her health when the mother of three remained out of the spotlight and no updates were shared about her health. Several conspiracy theories soon started to circulate online as fans wondered what was going on with her health.

In light of the rumors, a royal family rep issued a statement on February 29 to shut down the speculation. “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the statement said. “That guidance stands.”

Kate remained out of the spotlight until she made her first public outing on Monday, March 4. She was photographed in the passenger seat of a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. The photos were a bit blurry, though Kate was seemingly trying to conceal her identity by wearing sunglasses.

The royal family has been going through a difficult time, as King Charles revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in February. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a statement from Buckingham Palace on February 5 read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People about how the family is holding up in a story published on Wednesday, March 6. “Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more.”