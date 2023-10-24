Two Babies Later! Meghan Markle’s Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Journey: Before and After Photos
Megan Markle has been spotted with a noticeably slimmed-down figure in recent photos. The former actress has always kept a trim figure, but after giving birth to son Archie in May 2019 and daughter Lilibet in June 2021 — both of whom she shares with husband Prince Harry — she seems to have dropped the baby weight and then some.
The Duchess of Sussex underwent such a transformation in 2023 that some fans are worried about her.
“When Meghan is stressed, she barely eats. Friends say she’s dropped at least 15 pounds,” a source told Life & Style exclusively that August, explaining that “she doesn’t have an appetite when she’s juggling a lot.”
From her fairytale wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, to her post-pregnancy body in September 2023, take a look back at the former actress’ weight loss journey in before and after photos.
