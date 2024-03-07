While the entire internet seems to be busy working on coming up with the most bizarre conspiracy theories about Princess Kate Middleton’s whereabouts since her planned abdominal surgery on January 16, Prince Harry hasn’t been worried enough to check on his sister-in-law. Royal expert Christopher ​Andersen doesn’t believe Harry has reached out to Kate despite the public’s concerns about her health.

“My understanding is he hasn’t, and it is a stalemate,” Christopher told Us Weekly in an article published on Wednesday, March 6. “They’re both on opposite sides of this wall and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt.”

Christopher added that Kate, 42, “feels betrayed,” much like King Charles and Prince William have with the choices Harry, 39, has made since he and wife Meghan Markle moved to the States.

“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate,” Christopher added. “I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them.”

When palace officials announced that the Princess of Wales underwent surgery on January 17, they noted that the mom of three was “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” However, that hasn’t stopped the public from speculating on why she has been absent from the spotlight. Until Monday, March 4, Kate hadn’t been seen since a family outing to a Christmas service in December 2023.

Andrew Parsons / Getty Images

Rumors of her whereabouts took on a life of their own as people began to theorize everything from Kate having plastic surgery to more drastic ideas like she was in a medically induced coma.

During an episode of Fiesta, Spanish journalist Concha Calleja ​claimed that she had “spoken to an aide from the Royal Household in a completely off-the-record manner” and Kate’s life “was in great danger.”

“The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her,” Concha, 59, alleged. “There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well.”

However, the remarks were enough to cause royal representatives to make a statement refuting the TV host’s claims.

“It’s total nonsense. No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case,” reps told The Times on February 2.

Reps for Harry did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.