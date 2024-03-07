Details surrounding Princess Kate Middleton’s health have been kept out of the spotlight, while an insider exclusively tells In Touch that Prince William is also keeping their kids in the dark.

“Of course they are concerned because she’s so frail, but they have no clue about the severity of their mother’s condition,” the source exclusively tells In Touch about Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, on Thursday, March 7.

Despite not knowing exactly what is wrong with Kate, 42, the kids are doing their best to cheer her up amid her recovery. “William keeps it vague and promises them that everything will be back to normal soon,” the insider adds. “But managing their fears has been the most heartbreaking part of this ordeal.”

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” one day earlier. The initial statement explained that she was expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days, though didn’t share any information about her condition or what type of surgery she had.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,”the statement continued. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The mother of three was discharged from the hospital on January 29 and returned home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to focus on her recovery. Fans grew concerned when Kate remained out of the spotlight, and several conspiracy theories began to circulate online amid her health issues.

However, a rep for the royals shut down the speculation on February 29. “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the rep said in a statement. “That guidance stands.”

Kate was not seen in public until Monday, March 4, when she was photographed in the front seat of a car as her mother, Carole Middleton, was behind the wheel. Most of her figure was concealed, and she was seemingly trying to keep a low profile by sporting sunglasses.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

An insider exclusively told In Touch on Wednesday, March 6, that Kate was intentionally staying out of the spotlight amid her recovery. “She couldn’t keep food down and has lost an alarming amount of weight,” the source shared. “She won’t even record a video message to the public to thank them for their well-wishes because the reaction would be massive shock and concern over her appearance.”

Despite the palace’s initial statement that Kate will resume her public engagements by April, the insider added that she will need “an additional five-plus weeks of recovery” before she goes back to making public appearances. “Just to put it into perspective, this is a woman who poses smiling and radiant on the hospital steps hours after giving birth,” the source explained. “That’s how grave her situation is right now.”